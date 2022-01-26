CCU hosts 20th anniversary Edwards College Gala to raise funds for scholarship opportunities

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Thomas W. and Robin W. Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts is hosting a Fundraiser Gala to celebrate 20 years of the Edwards College at Coastal Carolina University.

This year’s event is dedicated to honor the legacy and generosity of Robin W. Edwards, who died on Dec. 31.

In Robin W. Edwards’ honor, Dr. Claudia Bornholdt, the Dean of the College, has set a goal of raising $100,000 to support the Board of Visitors Student Scholarship Fund in the College.

The Edwards College Board of Visitors gives out scholarships in three different categories: annual scholarships to students in the performing arts, annual scholarships to students in any major in the Edwards College and short-term scholarships for students who study abroad.

The Fundraiser Gala will be held at the Dunes Club, complete with a silent auction, an open bar and sit-down dinner, and a program of music, musical theatre and dance.

Tickets to the Gala cost $150 per person. There are also opportunities to become a sponsor with a table sponsorship of $2,500 with a table for eight at the Gala , a mention in the Tapestry, cultural arts and at the Gala.

Event sponsorship levels include Gold, which is $10,000, Bronze, which is $7,500, and Teal, which is $5,000.

For more information on the Gala, how to purchase a ticker and how you can become a sponsor, visit their website here.