CCU pauses the search for new president, seeks staffing change approval from State

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Higher education public institutions across the country are scrambling to make adjustments as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

News13 learned today Coastal Carolina University in Conway sent a letter to the South Carolina State Human Resources department for approval to make staffing changes.

News13 has requested this document from the South Carolina Human Resource Department.

In a virtual Board of Trustees meeting this afternoon, members said furloughs and early retirements are on the table, but University officials have to wait until the General Assembly approves the plan before they can make the staffing adjustments.

“We’re bleeding cash, we are in need of taking some personnel actions, but the reality is until either provisos are passed or we get a continuing resolution giving us the authority to act, there really isn’t anything we can do,” University President, Doctor David DeCenzo said.

CCU officials also announced today they will temporarily pause their search for a new University President following Dr. DeCenzo’s retirement in June.

One member says, they likely would not want to hire someone who would leave their current University in such a difficult time.

The University is anticipating a loss of about $2.5 million dollars in the 2021 fiscal year as CCU officials confirm the State told higher education public institutions to expect a 15% decrease in state allocations.

Coastal Carolina though is anticipating a more than $5 million dollar payment from the federal government as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This is it’s first installment and 50% of the $10,054,347 the University will receive.

The first allotment must be sent directly to students, the University has not yet received direction of how the second payment must be spent.

“As soon as that money is deposited to the University, we will begin the process of getting it out to our students,” Doctor DeCenzo said.

He said the University has already begun the process of provided prorated credit to students who were enrolled in the 2020 spring semester.

Students who had housing accommodations, meal plans or parking permits were eligible and the credits amounted to $10 million dollars.

Trustees also spoke today about the potential changes to the fall 2020 semester and fall athletic events.

University officials expect a final decision on the format of the fall semester by mid-June and discussed the possibility of testing students, faculty and staff before coming back to campus.

Board members said today Sunbelt and university administrations are still discussing what fall sports could look like; putting the possibility of shorter seasons and events without fans on the table.

The Board’s next planned meeting is May 8th.