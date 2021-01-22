CCU President, Michael Benson, tests positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University President Michael T. Benson is quarantining at home after a positive COVID-19 test Thursday morning.

“I count myself among those fortunate enough to have had access to a test,” Benson said. “And now, with a positive COVID result, I can take those prescribed steps to ensure contact tracing protocols are followed, others can take necessary precautions, and I can isolate and get better soon. I am very hopeful those I have been around of late will remain healthy.”

While isolating at home, Benson said he will “continue to work via virtual meetings and will utilize other technologies to keep pace with our 100-day schedule. I also plan to participate in our virtual campus reading group – The Empowered University.”

Benson also encouraged the CCU community and surrounding areas to continue to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines and wear masks.

“The surrounding communities are seeing a lot more cases than last fall,” Benson said. “Let’s make sure we stay on track here at CCU, taking all the steps we can every day to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

LATEST HEADLINES: