CCU program helps more than 250 people without homes rent free bicycles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is celebrating its program that has helped hundreds of people without homes rent bicycles.

CCU and the New Directions men’s shelter marked the one-year anniversary of the Rolling Forward program Friday afternoon. It allows those who are homeless to rent a bike for free to help them get to work, apply for jobs, buy food or other supplies and get to medical appointments.

The program’s organizers who are sociology professors at Coastal say having a reliable mode of transportation is important for anyone who is homeless.

“After a year, the program has been so successful,” said CCU sociology professor Sara Brallier. “The bikes have been borrowed over 1,000 times.”

“It makes life easier a little bit,” said Chris McCloskey, who has rented bikes through Rolling Forward. “Having the bike makes everything easier if you got to go to the store, get something or go to Walmart and stuff, or even get somewhere for work.”

The program started with about 100 abandoned bikes from CCU’s campus, but more have been purchased through grants or donated. The professors also say they’re hoping to expand to the New Directions women’s shelter, as well as Conway.

If you’d like to learn more about Rolling Forward or want to help, visit their Facebook page and message the group.