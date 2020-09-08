CCU receives state approval to host reduced crowds at fall sporting events

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to host spectators at fall sport home events in Brooks Stadium, the HTC Center, and the CCU Soccer Stadium.

The approval is in accordance with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s outline of a procedure for exceptions to gathering restrictions in an Executive Order.

The Chanticleer Athletic Foundation (CAF) and the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office will be reaching out to donors and season ticket holders with more specific details on football season tickets, premium seating, and parking.

As part of the plan, Brooks Stadium’s revised capacity based on CDC, accelerateSC, NCAA, and Sun Belt Conference guidelines cannot exceed a total of 5,000 attendees which includes, teams, coaching staffs, gameday staff, gameday operations, working media, band, spirit teams, volunteers, and spectators.

Based on six feet of social distance, fans will be seated in pods of two and four affiliated guests throughout the stadium with distancing between pods.

Parking lots will open two hours before the announced kickoff times and close one hour after the conclusion of the event.

Tailgating will be allowed at an individual’s discretion; however, tents and other items that encourage large groups are prohibited.

Any tailgating that does occur, must be maintained within the individual parking space area and cannot be located in or around public green spaces. No tailgating will be allowed once the game starts or after the conclusion of the contest.

CAF premium seating in the West Zone and loge boxes will feature a blended model which provides both social distancing in the stands and space for CAF donors inside the West Zone Suite. CAF donors will be assigned seating based on priority points and available seating options.

Fans will be asked to wear face coverings at all times with the exception of when actively eating or drinking.

In addition to football, the capacity for volleyball contests inside the HTC Center and soccer matches at CCU Soccer Stadium will be limited to 150 fans. Face coverings will be required for all fans and social distancing will be enforced throughout the venues.

STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES:

Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.

Pregame traditions like the Chant Walk will not take place in 2020.

Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods.

One-way traffic flow will be implemented to enter and exit the stadium.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available at each entrance gate and throughout the stadium.

Clear Bag policy will be enforced as normal.

No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) permitted.

All restrooms will be open. Max capacities will be identified based on the number of fixtures and the appropriate six feet of physical distancing within the restroom area.

Concessions will be open and will follow SC DHEC protocols related to food and beverage service to include, but are not limited to, physical distancing in lines, cashless and/or touchless payment options where applicable, and pre-packaged food and beverage items for sale.

TICKETING:

Digital ticketing is encouraged this year for safe and easy entry into the stadium.

Print at home tickets are also encouraged.

If you would like paper tickets, please e-mail tickets@coastal.edu with your name.

PARKING/SHUTTLES:

Parking lots open two hours prior to kickoff.

Fans are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing in parking areas.

University shuttle services will be offered with reduced capacities. Fans will be required to wear face coverings and drivers will strictly enforce the number of shuttle passengers allowed.

Drivers will wear face coverings at all times and protective sneeze guards have been installed around the driver and between each row of seating.

Lots close one hour after the conclusion of the game.

