CCU releases 30-day video campaign, explains new safety measures

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is counting down the days until students return, and preparing the university with new safety measures.

CCU has been diligent to make sure students will be, and feel safe when returning to school for the next semester.

To help with providing peace of mind, CCU has launched a 30-day video campaign where one video is released each day, each one demonstrating how they are implementing new safety measures to various areas or aspects of campus for the fall semester.

The first video, which was released Monday, focuses on the physical preparations of campus. In the first video the University said the following steps are being put into place:

Crews are creating more than 500 sanitation stations

Classrooms are being measured to help determine social distancing

Seats are being configured and marked

Plexiglass has been placed between each seat on the trolleys

Signs and decals are being made to encourage safe social behavior

Face shields are being made for campus faculty and staff

No-touch door openers and button pusher are being produced for housing staff

“There are so many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic that we can’t control. But we now have an opportunity to take matters into our own hands,” CCU Emergency Management Director Carissa Medeiros said. “According to the CDC, maintaining physical distancing and wearing a face covering are tools that do prevent the spread of the virus. Our response as a campus community will directly impact the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus. This is an opportunity for all of us to meet the challenge and do everything we can to ensure a healthy campus by complying with the public health measures on campus.”

Video topics range from face coverings and the hybrid approach for academic instruction to signage and what to expect in dining areas and on shuttles. The campaign aims to address as many aspects of the Coastal Comeback Plan as possible.

The videos are being released daily on the University’s official social media channels on Instagram, and Twitter (both accounts named @ccuchanticleers) and on the Coastal Comeback Plan website. They will also be emailed to students and families.

You can watch the first video here.

“It is our hope that these videos will provide students and their families a sense of comfort and familiarity with what has been happening on campus to prepare it for students’ arrival,” Martha Hunn, CCU’s chief communication officer and associate vice president of the Office of University Marketing and Communication said. “By the first day of classes, students should feel well-equipped with information about what campus will be like and what they can do to help ensure the well-being of Teal Nation.”

