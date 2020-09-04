CCU sees 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University announced that the school has now seen 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus.

In the time frame of August 27 through September 2, CCU has received positive tests for 54 students, one employee and one affiliate, according to data posted on their website.

In the time frame of June 8 – August 26, the university has seen a cumulative number of 122 confirmed positive cases.

The cumulative numbers reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees, according to the university.

CCU said on their website, they may not be aware of all tests taken by University employees or students.

