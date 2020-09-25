CCU sees significant decline in new COVID-19 cases reported on campus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, which is down significantly from the 82 new cases reported last week.

In the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, CCU has received positive tests for 27 students and no employees, according to data released on Friday.

The week before, 79 new cases were reported among students and three among employees. And the week prior to that, Sept. 3 through Sept. 9, the university reported 57 new student cases and four new employee cases.

The cumulative number of positive cases so far on campus since June 8 is 292.

The cumulative numbers reflect the combined totals of all University symptomatic testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees, according to the university.