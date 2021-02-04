CCU students paint ‘Teal Alley Mural’ in downtown Conway

Yvette Arendt, an assistant professor of visual arts at CCU, displays a rendering of the Teal Alley Mural.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is leaving its teal mark on downtown Conway by painting a mural featuring Chanticleer logos and mottos.

This initiative came to life after Conway Downtown Alive expressed interest in collaborating with the University to create a Chanticleer-themed mural in the city.

The mural project is under the supervision of Yvette Arendt, assistant professor of visual arts at CCU. She is leading the creative efforts of 11 CCU student interns, who are working Fridays and Saturdays on location as a part of the Teal Alley Mural internship during the spring semester.

“The idea of Teal Alley is to create a CCU destination and bridge our communities,” said Arendt. “The design is interactive, vibrant, and full of motion. The arts have a way of bringing people together and creating conversations. The mural project has already generated a lot of attention before a stroke of paint has been applied. Conway Downtown Alive does a great job of engaging the community.”

Teal Alley, located across from Conway’s Garden Walk on Third Ave., will consist of the University’s colors of bronze and teal – with an emphasis on teal, display several Chanticleer logos, and include popular school phrases such as “Chants Up!”

“This is my first time doing a mural, ever,” said De’schanique Thomas, a senior graphic design major from Conway. “It’s going to be awesome to see it transform.”

Hillary Howard, the executive director of Conway Downtown Alive, said she is excited about the collaboration. “The city of Conway and the University have a long history together and now to see the students come down to share their excitement and put their mark on downtown, that’s a huge step in building that relationship.”

To follow the progress of the mural project, visit @ccu_visualarts on Instagram.