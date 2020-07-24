CCU to begin Fall 2020 semester with online instruction on Aug. 19; in-person instruction delayed until Sept. 8

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University announced Friday that it will begin the Fall 2020 semester on Aug. 19 (as scheduled) with online instruction, delaying in-person instruction until Sept. 8.

According to University President David A. DeCenzo, these decisions have been made with the best interest of CCU’s students, faculty, and staff in mind.

“The well-being of the entire campus community is always our top priority,” DeCenzo said. “The decision to delay in-person instruction for a few weeks provides us with the best scenario to safely resume on-campus operations. Upon our return to campus, it will be essential for all members of Teal Nation to wear face coverings inside buildings, practice physical distancing, and follow the protocols established in our Coastal Comeback Plan to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

As previously planned, CCU will welcome new resident students on Aug. 12-14, and returning residents on Aug. 15-16. University Housing will provide a second move-in on Sept. 3-4 based on resident demand.

Students who choose the September move-in window will receive a two-week housing and dining credit. University Housing will send an email to all residents by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, requesting that they confirm or change their move-in plans in MyCoastalHome.

The Office of the Provost has been fully engaged with faculty to ensure that high-quality classroom instruction, whether delivered online or in-person, remains intact for all students.

All Coastal Carolina students, faculty, staff, and families are encouraged to regularly check the Coastal Comeback Plan website for the latest information on the reopening of campus.

