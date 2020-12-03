CCU to host BYU in Saturday matchup between 2 undefeated teams

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University’s football team is to host Brigham Young University Saturday after the football matchup against Liberty University was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions.

The new matchup will be a battle between two undefeated teams that are both ranked among the top 20 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, according to CCU.

The game will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU. ESPN College GameDay will go live from Coastal Carolina University and Brooks Stadium prior to the top-25 contest. The show airs live from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on ESPN.

