CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University’s football team is to host Brigham Young University Saturday after the football matchup against Liberty University was cancelled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions.
The new matchup will be a battle between two undefeated teams that are both ranked among the top 20 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, according to CCU.
The game will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU. ESPN College GameDay will go live from Coastal Carolina University and Brooks Stadium prior to the top-25 contest. The show airs live from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on ESPN.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- CCU to host BYU in Saturday matchup between 2 undefeated teams
- HCS to accept requests to transfer virtual students to in-person learning beginning Monday
- Nexstar releases statement on WBTW, other Nexstar stations, being removed from DISH lineup
- North Carolina couple scammed on Venmo app while letting man use cellphone at park
- They’re back: JibJab releases 2020 year in review video