CCU to host inaugural Engineering Week

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is hosting its inaugural Engineering Week to give CCU students and select area high school students the opportunity to learn more about career opportunities from engineering professionals.

The school’s inaugural EWeek will be held Feb. 22-26.

EWeek was founded in 1951 by the National Society of Professional Engineers in conjunction with President George Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22. Washington is considered the nation’s first engineer, notably for his survey work.

“EWeek at CCU is an opportunity to update the community on the development of our engineering program, introduce students to high-impact networking opportunities, and provide one-on-one academic advising,” said Monica Gray, Ph.D., director of CCU’s Engineering Science program. “This year’s theme is ‘My Life as an Engineer.’”

During CCU’s EWeek, professional engineers from industry, government, and academia will deliver targeted presentations in various engineering courses. Due to COVID-19, all events will be held via Zoom.

The main events will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23. At 3 p.m., John Peeples, Ph.D., a professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Citadel, and chair of the South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors, will present on the importance of and the path to professional licensure. He will be joined by Jason Friday, intellectual property counsel for Lenovo.

At 4 p.m., CCU administrators and faculty will speak with participants including Michael T. Benson, D.Phil., president; Daniel Ennis, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs; Michael Roberts, Ph.D., dean of the Gupta College of Science; and G. Wes Hitt, Ph.D., physics and engineering department chair, will speak with the participants.

Gray will follow with program updates regarding the new advising and degree progress platforms; the introduction of three new engineering-specific concentrations: electrical, civil, and innovation design; and the University’s ABET accreditation visit in Fall 2021.

“These new offerings are responsive to the workforce needs and demands locally, statewide, and nationally, and thus open the door to national and global opportunities for the program’s graduates,” said Gray.

At 5 p.m., keynote presentations will be delivered by Ozell Newman, manager of area distribution engineering at Santee Cooper; and Aisha Campbell, CEO at PROVEN REIT Ltd.

The day will conclude with a discussion panel at 5:30 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to learn about the engineering profession and ask questions about career prospects after graduation.

Panelists include Newman; Campbell; 2020 CCU engineering graduate, Melanie Mulligan, a manufacturing engineer at W International in Charleston, who is pursuing a master’s degree in engineering management at Penn State World Campus; Carlita Goff, area distribution engineering supervisor at Santee Cooper; Eileen Patonay, regional workforce adviser for the S.C. Department of Commerce; Rob Ardis, president and CEO of Santee Electric Cooperative; Jamelle Ellis, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Empowerment Strategies; Denise Simmons, Ph.D., associate professor in the civil and coastal engineering department at the University of Florida; Samantha McGill, Ph.D., event program executive for American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics; and representatives from Boeing.

For more information, contact Gray at mgray2@coastal.edu.