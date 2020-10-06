CCU to host sexual, dating, domestic violence program with a march

Coastal Carolina University is hosting its annual sexual, dating, and domestic violence week today through Friday.

The programs are in partnership with the LiveWell Office, SHORE Peer Educators, LiveWell Peer Educators, and the Women’s and Gender Studies program. Events will be held in-person and online to raise student awareness as well as to educate students about resources that are available to them at CCU.

The week will start off with a poster-making event on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon in the Lib Jackson Student Union Rotunda. Students can create posters and signs that they will be able to display at the Take Back the Night March and Speak Out event scheduled for the evening of Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in Blanton Park.

The march is an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to come together in support of survivors and violence prevention. During the event, students can also enter to win a pair of wireless headphones valued at more than $100.

“We will be giving away glow necklaces and flashlights, and will have some pre-made posters for anyone who would like to carry one during the march across campus,” said Chris Donevant-Haines, assistant director of the LiveWell Office. “Our major change this year is to ensure that everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing as we want everyone who attends to be safe.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Clothesline Project will take place on Prince Lawn. This is a national initiative that started in the 1990s where people put messages on T-shirts to create awareness about the various types of violence against women, men, and children and display the shirts on a clothesline. This year, due to COVID-19, students will not be able to make their own shirts to hang at the event, but they will be able to view shirts that were made by current and former CCU students.

“If any student wants to create a shirt of their own, they can stop by the LiveWell Office on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up a shirt,” said Donevant-Haines.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be a ChantSafe information table setup on Prince Lawn to educate students about the ChantSafe webpage and how they can use it if they are ever experiencing a crisis. That same day, the Women’s and Gender Studies program will host an online documentary viewing of “Audrie and Daisy” at 7 p.m., via a Microsoft Teams link.

To conclude the week, Friday, Oct. 9, will serve as a campuswide “Denim Day.” All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to wear denim to show their support for survivors of sexual violence.