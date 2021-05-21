CCU to no longer require masks, social distancing on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University announced Friday masks and social distancing will no longer be required on campus.

The university decided to update their guidelines after the SC Department of Administration’s most recent update on guidelines for state agencies, according to a tweet from CCU.

“Based on the S.C. Department of Administration’s updated COVID-19 guidelines for state agencies, @CCUChanticleers will no longer require mask-wearing or physical distancing on campus, indoors or outdoors,” the tweet said. “These measures are effective immediately.”

