RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a cash drawing for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in North Carolina - and documents obtained by CBS 17 show that more than $4.5 million in prizes will be awarded.

According to the documents, the state is planning on randomly drawing four $1 million winners over the course of eight weeks (one drawing every two weeks). On the same dates as the cash drawings, four more random drawings will take place, each one for a scholarship worth $125,000.