CCU women’s basketball season opener cancelled after positive COVID tests on USC Aiken team

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina’s women’s basketball season opener scheduled for Wednesday against USC Aiken has been cancelled after positive COVID-19 tests within USC Aiken’s team, according to CCU.
CCU will now open their season against SC State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina is coming off of its best season after finishing 25-4 overall and 15-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, according to CCU.
The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball game will be broadcast on the Chanticleer Radio Network on 105.5 Hank FM and also broadcast online on ESPN+.
