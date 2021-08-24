CDC: Masks should be worn in every county in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Every county in South Carolina is marked as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In July, the CDC issued new masking guidelines for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in response to the Delta variant spreading rapidly. Within the guidelines, the CDC encourages anyone living in areas of “substantial and high” virus transmission to wear a mask inside.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, the vast majority of counties across the U.S. are seeing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. States from Iowa south to Louisiana, east to South Carolina, and north to Pennsylvania are almost entirely red – ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission – with a few orange counties – ‘substantial’ transmission. The same goes for states across the west, with Nebraska being the only exception.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of the COVID Data Tracker. On the left, is the map for the week of Sunday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 14. On the right, the map for the week of Monday, August 2021 through Sunday, August 22.

Based on the latest CDC guidance, this means everyone, vaccinated or not, should be wearing a mask when indoors in all but one county.