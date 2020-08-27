CDC removes 14-day quarantine recommendation from travel guidelines, says those exposed to virus may not need testing

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: A doctor administers a coronavirus swab test at a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus at Lehman College on March 28, 2020 in the Bronx, New York City. The center, opened March 23 at Lehman College, can test up to 500 people per day for COVID-19. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (CNN Newsource) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines for COVID-19 testing, saying those who have been exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.

The agency is no longer recommending testing for most people without symptoms, even if they have been in close contact with someone who has had the virus.

Under the previous guidelines, testing was appropriate for those with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic. But the CDC changed the recommendations on its website on Monday.

Now the agency says those without symptoms who are exposed no longer need a test.

The CDC has yet to explain its updated guidelines, which have left many doctors puzzled.

A representative for the Department of Health and Human Services denies the change would affect contact tracing efforts.

In addition to its updated testing guidelines, the CDC is no longer recommending that U.S. travelers returning from a trip outside their state or country to quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC’s website reminded people “follow state, local and territorial travel restrictions” and to “prepare to be flexible during your trip as restrictions and policies may change during your travel.”

Those potential ‘changes’ dependent upon the numbers: of new tests, new cases and new deaths.

“I’m saddened that we’ve lost as many lives as we’ve lost on the other hand I feel that the response we’ve done collectively as a nation has really saved a lot of lives,” said Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC.

The CDC still advises staying home as the best way to protect yourself and others, in addition to wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing.

