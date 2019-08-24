CDC reports 1st death from severe lung disease among people that vape, use e-cigs

(WSPA) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new information about its investigation into a spike in severe lung disease cases that may be linked to the use of e-cigarettes.

John Ramey, of The Vape Shop, sells all kinds of vapes, e-cigarettes and e-juice. Before making any sale, Ramey tells 7News he educates his customers because he says these devices can be dangerous to use.

“There have been people that have come in and wanted to buy these kinds of vapes and I wouldn’t sell them,” he told 7News.

Now experts are finding it can also be dangerous for your health.

“What we know is that it causes a lot of acute problems,” said Dr. Abhijit Raval.

The CDC is looking into 193 cases of pulmonary illness that all have one thing in common. Officials say every patient has reported using vapes or e-cigs and most reported using a THC-containing product before noticing their health gradually decline.

“Difficulty breathing [and] reoccurring cough,” Raval said.

However, the CDC hasn’t identified a product that is common among all the cases.

“The quantity matters too. Sometimes because it’s not smoking they do it a lot,” Raval told 7News.

On Thursday, the CDC announced the first death from pulmonary disease. Officials say the individual did report using e-cigs.

Dr. Raval says the CDC’s investigation is just the tip of the iceberg in uncovering the longterm effects of using vapes and e-cigs.

“Does it really create irreversible injuries, that is yet to be figured out, but the scare or threat is always there,” he said.

“We are saddened to hear of the first death related to the outbreak of severe lung disease in those who use e-cigarette or “vaping” devices. CDC’s investigation is ongoing. We are working with state and local health departments and the FDA to learn the cause or causes of this ongoing outbreak. This tragic death in Illinois reinforces the serious risks associated with e-cigarette products. Vaping exposes users to many different substances for which we have little information about related harms – including flavorings, nicotine, cannabinoids, and solvents. CDC has been warning about the identified and potential dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping since these devices first appeared. E-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products,” said Robert R. Redfield, MD, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.