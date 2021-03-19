CDC updates guidelines for schools, recommends students be kept 3 feet apart

(WBTW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated their guidelines for students within the classroom.

Previously, the CDC said students should be kept a distance of at least six feet apart, making in-person learning difficult for schools with limited classroom space.

Now, the guideline has been updated to recommend a space of three feet instead, as long as students are all wearing masks and kept in the same class with the same group of classmates all day.

The update released by the CDC also recommends middle and high school students should continue keeping six feet of distance if in a community where transmission rate is high and students don’t stay in the same class all day.

The CDC said “this recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students – that is, they are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children.”

