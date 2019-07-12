Celebrate county music with the Florence Downtown County Jam

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Jam out with some of the Country Music Star Trey Calloway at the Florence Downtown Country Jam.

Calloway will be headlining the event that takes place in the 100 block of North Dargan Street on Friday.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

In addition to the live music, there will also be plenty of food and drink vendors as well as a kids zone with inflatables!

Calloway hails from Cornelius, North Carolina. He is the son of a preacher and grew up with a love of music starting with gospel tunes in church choirs.

Though Southern and Contemporary Gospel were his first musical fascinations, Calloway was mesmerized by the sounds of country music after listening to a Garth Brooks Greatest Hits album his mother and father had bought for him.

Trey recently recorded and released his debut Nashville album entitled Carolina Man, on which a few of his musical heroes, including Brent Mason, Lonnie Wilson and Buddy Hyatt, performed.