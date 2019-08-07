Chance for a few storms today with the heat cranking up

Rain chances are going down, and temperatures going up over the next few days. Scattered thunderstorms are expected again today, some of which could be a tad on the stronger side with the main threats gusty winds and heavy downpours. By Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry across our part of the Carolinas. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, then warm into the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. The heat index today will be near 96-100 and by Friday the heat index will approach 104. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Saturday, and bring back the hit or miss thunderstorms, but there will not be much of a cool down. It will stay hot and humid into next week.

Today: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight: partly clear, warm & muggy. Lows 70-73 inland, 74-76 beaches

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.