Chants of ‘free the children now’ at Texas migrant facility

National
Posted: / Updated:

Two Border Patrol sub-contractors, “monitors,” brought for the first time to care for children walk outside at the Border Patrol station, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Clint, Texas. The decision to hire monitors for the facility followed revelations by lawyers who interviewed dozens of immigrant children who told them about Border Patrol agents who deputized older children to care for younger children. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

CLINT, Texas (AP) — A group of people chanted “free the children now” as they brought water and diapers to the door of a facility in Texas where migrant children are being housed.

The group gathered Thursday at the Border Patrol station in Clint, holding American flags and signs that read “Families Belong Together” and “This is Child Abuse.”

Lawyers who visited the facility near El Paso last week described kids living in squalid conditions with inadequate food and water.

Customs and Border Protection officials insisted children were receiving good care. They provided a tour of the station to journalists Wednesday.

Children then appeared to be wearing clean clothes. Stacks of instant oatmeal and noodles could be seen. There were 117 children there, less than half the number crammed into the facility last week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: