Charleston City Council approves stay at home ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, Charleston City Council members voted nine to four to approve the stay at home ordinance put forth by Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The ordinance is in effect for the next two weeks.

The ordinance limits outings to essential trips, like getting groceries, medicines or medical attention, and exercise while maintaining social distancing, for people within Charleston city limits.

Additionally, the ordinance requires the closure of non-essential businesses. A list of essential businesses and personnel, under the ordinance, is available on the city’s website.

Those in favor of the ordinance reasoned that making the sacrifice now is the best way to slow the spread of the virus.

Those in opposition cited inconsistencies on the federal, state, and local levels as major points of concern. Some were opposed to issuing the order locally before the governor issued a statewide stay at home order. Others cautioned that surrounding municipalities would not be under a stay at home order, and it could cause confusion.

Another major point of concern was the further economic strain the ordinance would place on the already fragile economy.