Charleston Co. shooting leaves man with serious injuries

ADAMS RUN, SC (WBTW) – One man is left with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Adams Run.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road, according to a press release.

The victim was seriously wounded by a gunshot to the chest, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies still aren’t sure who fired the gun. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact law enforcement.