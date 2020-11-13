Charleston discusses possibility of new monuments in the city

A 100-foot monument to former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun towers over a downtown square Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Officials in Charleston voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the statue from a downtown square, the latest in a wave of actions arising from protests against racism and police brutality against African Americans. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation subcommittee met Thursday to discuss new monuments and the future of old ones.

The History and Culture subcommittee discussed a number of different topics including historical monuments in the Lowcountry.

It was only two weeks ago when the subcommittee asked for the community’s feedback.

The committee discussed potentially removing, altering or augmenting historical monuments and markers in the City of Charleston. Also discussing potentially adding new monuments, focused on celebrating cultures they feel have gone unnoticed, such as African American history.

Committee members summarized reports from other cities such as Philadelphia, New Orleans and New York for ideas. Adding, they want to make the best decisions moving forward.

“Just being able to see a complete picture of what’s there. The idea with the history and culture committee is to kind of create a new narrative for the city. A more complete story of contributions of African Americans to the city,” said Amber Johnson, a Subcommittee Member.

For the past month, committee members have been looking for ways to bring change with the community’s help.

The committee has decided that they won’t meet again until December 3rd. The goal is to make the best decision for the community.

