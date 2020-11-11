Charleston International Airport evacuated after suspicious package found on Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport has been evacuated and passengers were told to deplane on Wednesday after a package was deemed suspicious by authorities.

Passengers at the airport said they were told to quickly leave the airport and were directed to the parking garage area.

Elliott Summey, Chief Executive Officer at Charleston County Aviation Authority, said the evacuation was called after TSA identified a package that was a potential threat.

Summey said the Charleston County Bomb Squad is on scene. Passengers were notified by via PA announcement, text message, and other forms of communication.

One person tells News 2 authorities have the entrance to the airport blocked and are keeping passengers away from the area.

Provided

According to Flight Aware, all inbound traffic to Charleston has been halted until 2:00 p.m.; one passenger tells us their flight from Miami has been diverted to Myrtle Beach.

Summey said the airport will reopen when law enforcement agencies give the all-clear.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.