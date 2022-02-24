CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man has been arrested in connection to what officials described as a “Peeping Tom” incident in Downtown Charleston on Tuesday.

Jermaine Lamontt Holmes, 46, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly recording inappropriate video of a female juvenile.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Holmes reportedly used a portable-charged camera to record video of the young girl changing her clothes.

Holmes is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center without bond.