Charleston Police find special “thank you” message outside headquarters

News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is thanking a civilian who left a special message outside department headquarters in downtown.

Charles Francis, who is CPD’s Public Information Officer, said an employee found beautifully painted rocks with a special message of thanks on Friday.

One of the stones said: “Thanks for all you do,” and another simply said “#PoliceRocks.”

“A truly heartfelt thank you to the wonderful person or persons who did this for us,” said Francis in response. “This means the world to us!!!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: