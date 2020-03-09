Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker Band coming to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Good news for Southern Rock fans. The Marshall Tucker Band and the Charlie Daniels Band are coming to Florence. Folks around the area would recognize the initials CDB or MTB, so if you’re a fan, both bands will be at the Florence Center on the same night October 22. The Scooter Brown Band will also be performing.

The Marshall Tucker band was formed in Spartanburg, SC and has many hits, including “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Take the Highway,” “This Ol’ Cowboy.” MTB is a multiplatinum band.

Charlie Daniels is an AMA-award winning country music star with Southern Rock appeal. Besides his award-winning gospel music of late, folks will never forget his iconic song, “The Devil went down to Georgia.”

Here’s the news release from the Florence Center:

FLORENCE, SC › March 9, 2020 › Southern rock icons The Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) and The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) have announced the continuation of their “Fire on the Mountain” tour, a national road show that brings together two of the genre’s most beloved musical legends.

“The idea of us touring again with the CDB leads to all kinds of possibilities,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “It’s not just about the music, but also the friendships and the reunion with the fans who’ve been with us for many years. We’ll be playing all of our hit songs as well as material from an upcoming re-released vinyl album.”

The tour title is a nod to The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1978 hit song, “Fire on the Mountain,” as well as The Charlie Daniels Band’s 1974 platinum-selling album of the same name.

“We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over forty years,” adds Daniels. “We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole southern-style good time.”

See The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band along with Scooter Brown Band Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Florence Center. The Florence Center is an ASM Global-managed facility located at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence, SC. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Florence Center Box Office, www.FlorenceCenter.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

###

About Charlie Daniels

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and still a road warrior at age 83, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits and his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Over the course of his career, Daniels has received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Daniels helps to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart. He’s a staunch supporter of the military and lends his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

For more information, visit charliedaniels.com.

About The Marshall Tucker Band

Nearly 50 years ago, The Marshall Tucker Band was founded in Spartanburg, SC. Thanks to hits like “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “24 Hours At a Time,” the 5x Gold, 3x Platinum-selling Southern Rock group has sold millions of albums worldwide. MTB songs have been featured in major motion picture films and television shows including Breaking Bad, Blow, The Box, Swing Vote, Half Nelson, My Name Is Earl, Cold Case Files and Good Guys. CMT (Country Music Television) named the MTB’s “Can’t You See” the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song. The MTB’s debut album, The Marshall Tucker Band, reigns as Gibson Guitar’s #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album. UltimateClassicRock.com crowned the MTB’s “Can’t You See” as the #1 Southern Rock Song and in 2013, GRAMMY® Magazine named the group’s logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music.

For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit marshalltucker.com or the official Facebook Page.

About Scooter Brown Band



After four years and three months, two tours overseas with one tour of combat in Iraq as a United States Marine, Scott Brown traded his guns in for guitars and hit the road. Scooter Brown Band was formed and began playing mainly in and around Houston, Texas. They have toured North America and opened for some of their biggest influences including The Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam, Lee Roy Parnell and The Marshall Tucker Band, just to name a few. With two of the members having served in the military, they dedicate significant time doing work for veteran support organizations like Base Camp 40 – Warriors in the Wild, Lone Survivor Foundation, and the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. For the last few years the band has been building a new era in their career. Defined as modern southern rock, the band released American Son in late 2017 and was named Artists to Watch by Rolling Stone. Spotify supported the title track of the album on playlists including “Country Rocks,” “Southern Rock 101” and “Texas Music Now.” Brown was featured as a finalist on USA Network’s “Real Country” in 2018 and was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the Third Annual Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards presented by iHeartRadio. In July 2019 they made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage, introduced by fellow road warrior, Opry-member Charlie Daniels. The band has continued a rigorous touring schedule while writing with some of the biggest songwriters in Nashville and recording new music set to release in 2020.

For more information, visit scooterbrownband.com.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed from the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in October 2019 creating a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. To learn more about ASM Global and the exciting new ways we can serve you, click here to visit our website: www.asmglobal.com.

WHAT › The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band

WHEN › Thursday, October 22, 2020

TIME › 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE › Florence Center, 3300 W. Radio Dr. Florence, SC 29501

DETAILS › www.FlorenceCenter.com