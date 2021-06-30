Check your tickets: $10K unclaimed lottery ticket from Myrtle Beach set to expire

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There are only two weeks left to cash in a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 that was sold in Myrtle Beach.

The ticket was sold in January, and is set to expire on July14 if no one cashes it in. It was sold at the Circle K at 3791 Orleander Drive, according to a press release.

The ticket must be claimed in person at the Columbia Claims Center no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. If mailed, the envelope must be postmarked no later than Wednesday, July 14, and must include a completed claim form and copy of an identification card (driver’s license, passport, military, or state I.D.) that includes a photo and date of birth.

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the yellow Megaball® number. The winning numbers were 3 – 11 – 12 – 38 – 43 Megaball®: 15.

If the prize is not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.