Chesterfield Co. deputy recovering from serious injuries following Friday wreck

RUBY, SC (WBTW) – A deputy who was involved in a wreck Friday evening after a car chase is recovering from serious injuries.

Deputy Lauren Brock broke her femur in three places and has a broken knee in the wake of the crash, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lynsee Caroll.

She had surgery this morning, and is expected to make a full recovery.

It’s still unclear what led up to Friday night’s pursuit. Deputy Brock was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia following the incident.

