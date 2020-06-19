Chesterfield County man arrested on child porn charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man is facing nine charges of child porn.

Timmy Earl McClain, 39, of Pageland, SC, was arrested Thursday on nine charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which gave them cause to investigate McClain. They said McClain possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest.

Investigators say McClain is being charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

McClain’s case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.