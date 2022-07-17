Editor’s note: A previous version stated the child survived the fall, as told by law enforcement; however, the child’s condition is unclear.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A child fell from a third-story apartment window Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant, according to police.

The Mount Pleasant fire and police departments responded about 10 a.m. to the Oyster Park Apartments off Coleman Boulevard.

Police Department said the child survived the fall and was taken to a local hospital. However, information about the child’s condition has not been released.

Police said they think the fall was an accident and that there are “no suspicious circumstances around the incident.”

The incident remains under investigation.