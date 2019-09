CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have located the parents of a lost child found wandering outside of Conway.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the child was found at around 2:45 p.m. Monday with no adult walking near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Drawbridge Drive just outside of Conway.

He is approximately 2 years old.

Police say the child was identified and parents located as of 3:39 p.m. Monday.