UPDATE, 5:30 a.m. Friday: The child has been identified and her caregivers have been located.

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Horry County Police Department found a young girl wandering in the Carolina Forest area late Thursday evening, according to a press release.

Police say the girl is approximately 5-years-old and has some medical issues.

Anyone with any information on the child or her caregivers is asked to call 843-248-1520.