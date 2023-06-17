RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they are investigating after a child overdosed at a daycare center this week.

At about 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, officers said they were called to the KinderCare at 2300 Bridgeport Drive in reference to a reported overdose.

When they arrived, they said they found a child impacted by “some sort of drug.”

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked, according to the police department.

Their current status is unknown.

Police said a criminal investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for KinderCare said a teacher’s employment was ended as a result of the incident.

They shared the following statement with CBS 17: