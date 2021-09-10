Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: non-profit cancels fundraisers due to pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time to recognize the children and families affected by childhood cancers.

Doctors at MUSC said a little more than 15,000 children and teenagers are diagnosed with cancer in the US each year. Dr. Michelle Hudspeth with MUSC said that’s 43 kids diagnosed with cancer each day.

“One way to think about that, that is the size of two school classrooms full of children,” Hudspeth said.

Dr. Hudspeth said the most common types of cancer are leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, brain tumors and lymphomas.

“We are fortunate that overall the survival rates for childhood cancer for all the diseases together are a little over 80 percent and that sounds good but what that reality also means that if we think of those two classrooms of children diagnosed each day, in each classroom, four of those children is not going to survive,” Hudspeth said.

One local non-profit organization called ‘Cancer Heroes of the Carolinas’ is struggling to fundraise due to the pandemic. The organization provides financial and emotional support to families in Horry and Georgetown Counties who have children with cancer.

Because of the pandemic, the organization canceled its ‘Lilypalooza’ and the ‘Loggerhead Water Poker Run’ for the second year in a row. Jennifer Johnson is the organization’s president. Johnson started the non-profit 3 years ago after her daughter Lily was diagnosed with cancer at 6 years old. Johnson said any donation will help.

“We like to raise awareness and let people know that we are here. This is what we do and like I said we would love to whether they help donate or let us come talk to their organization. There are so many groups out and we love getting in front of them and letting them know what we do and how they can help,” Johnson said.

To learn more about ‘Cancer Heroes of the Carolinas’ or to make a donation, click here.