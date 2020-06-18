Chipotle to expand mobile ordering to Facebook messenger

(CNN/WBTW) – Ordering from Chipotle, just got a little bit easier as the company is offering customers more ways to order online.

The company just introduced Pepper, its concierge bot on Facebook messenger. Starting June 22, you can order by going to chipotle’s Facebook page, and clicking “message us.”

Then give pepper your location to find the closest restaurant. Once one is chosen, you can order and customize your meal. Chipotle is also offering a group ordering option, where you can share a link with multiple parties to order simultaneously.

LATEST HEADLINES: