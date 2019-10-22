A study finds the ingredients in chocolate chip cookies can induce the same responses as addictive drugs such as cocaine.

(FOX NEWS) — Baking season is in full swing and if you’re wondering why you crave cookies so much there’s a scientific reason for that.

Chocolate chip cookies are as addictive as drugs.

This, according to a recent study from the University of Bordeaux.

The report suggests the ingredients in the chocolately treats trigger the same response in your brain as cocaine.

Researchers say it’s the high sugar and fat content that can spark cravings similar to those induced by the addictive drug.

And if you like your dessert with a dash of salt, you’re even more likely to eat your fair share.

Studies have shown sodium lights up the emotional part of the brain and can make the warm baked goods more irresistible.