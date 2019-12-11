Chocolate Crawl includes tastings in 12 different downtown Florence spots

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The sweetest night ever is coming to downtown Florence.

This Friday is the first downtown Chocolate Crawl From 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There are chocolate tastings in 12 different downtown locations, prizes, and creative chocolate cocktails, wines, and brews for the adults.

Adult tasters will have the opportunity to upgrade their experience by sampling creative chocolate cocktails, wines and brews in downtown restaurants.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10 each or purchased the night of the event for $15. Click here to purchase your ticket.

Check-in for the event and at the door ticket purchases will be at the Greater Florence Chamber office located at 100 W. Evans Street. Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m.