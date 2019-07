SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach has announced its newest addition. The department has added K-9 ‘Sif’.

The chocolate lab hit the streets on Monday and is certified in narcotics detection and tracking following certification training.

The department took to social media to share photos of ‘Sif’ and thank Randy and Valerie Sentf of Surfside Freddy’s Bar and Grill for their generous donation.