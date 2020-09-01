Chocolate sales spike during COVID-19

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you eaten a lot of chocolate during the pandemic? You’re not alone.
Chocolate sales have spiked in the past few months, according to a report from the National Confectioners Association. The data shows demand for the confection has surpassed demand for overall candy from March to August.
Premium chocolate saw the largest growth with a sales spike of 12.5%, and non-premium chocolate saw a sales increase of 5.5%. The overall candy market increased by 3.8%.
The U.S. Chocolate Market is expected to surpass $20 billion by 2025, according to Global Market Research Firm IndexBox.
