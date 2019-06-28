Christian bookstore opens in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) One Florence ministry decided to open a Christian bookstore to give people the option of purchasing materials in person. The new store is called Biblestore Outlet, and it’s located at 2831 David H McLeod Blvd.

The store is an initiative of OM Ships International, which is a Christian nonprofit organization that distributes books by ship all over the world. In 2006, they opened a literature distribution center on Southborough Road in Florence.

“Since Lifeway has just recently closed it’s doors here, there are no other Christian bookstores in town. We really felt this was our time to be able to provide good books and bibles to the community,” said John Satterly, Marketing Manager for Bookstore Outlet.

The bookstore opened on Thursday, and Satterly said people have come from all over to see the store. One shopper told News13 she drove from Hemingway.

“This is just rewarding, and it’s all affordable, so you can get multiple things for lots of folks,” said Ann Carter.

Biblestore Outlet has over 5,000 books in different languages and for all age groups. Most of the books are priced at five dollars or less. During the first five days, they are giving away a free copy of Eternal Perspectives: A Collection of Quotations on Heaven, the New Earth, and Life After Death by Randy Alcorn.

“There’s no decent store here to shop for inspirational books, devotionals, and bibles, and I hope they do really well because it’s much needed,” said Barbara Maffet.

Throughout the store, shoppers can also find information about their ship ministry. Satterly said missionaries and volunteers from over 60 countries travel on the ship and help distribute the books.

Those interested in volunteering with the ship ministry are asked to put in an application on their website.