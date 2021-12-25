Christmas Day sunshine and 70s are the gift that keeps on giving

A picture perfect day to play outside with those Christmas presents. Even through this evening, the clear skies stay, and mild temperatures continue overnight. More good news is you get another day this weekend to play, as Sunday features similar amounts of sunshine and warmth. The only difference you’ll notice is the calmer winds compared to the breezy Saturday we had today.

We have plenty more sunshine in our stockings to last us through Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures cool down a tad for Monday and Tuesday, but still stay in the middle to upper 60s for afternoon highs. We start to see some changes arrive for the final few days of 2021, as our next rain chance arrives on Thursday and lingers through Friday into New Year’s Day on Saturday.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT: Clear skies and mild, with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less wind as highs again reach into the 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and slightly cooler, with overnight lows near 50.