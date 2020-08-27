Christmas on the Yorktown? Hallmark movie to be filmed on SC battleship

News
Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas in Mount Pleasant? Patriots Point could soon be the backdrop for a Hallmark holiday flick.

Patriots Point on Thursday said Hallmark will film one of their holiday pictures aboard the USS Yorktown this fall.

According to their tweet, the production crew stopped by Patriots Point this week to visit the ship.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories