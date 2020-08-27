Christmas on the Yorktown? Hallmark movie to be filmed on SC battleship

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Christmas in Mount Pleasant? Patriots Point could soon be the backdrop for a Hallmark holiday flick.
Patriots Point on Thursday said Hallmark will film one of their holiday pictures aboard the USS Yorktown this fall.
According to their tweet, the production crew stopped by Patriots Point this week to visit the ship.
Hallmark Christmas Movie Alert! Hallmark will film one of their famous holiday pictures aboard our USS Yorktown this fall. Pictured here is the production crew during their visit this week. The question now @hallmarkchannel, will they kiss at the end?? pic.twitter.com/muVLgfq4Li— Patriots Point (@Patriots_Point) August 27, 2020