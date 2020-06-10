Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston

(NBC) – In Massachusetts, a statue of Christopher Columbus has been vandalized amid rising calls for an end of racism nationwide.

The vandalism occurred at some point overnight in Boston’s north end. Vandals removed the head of the statue.

Many people view Columbus monuments as racist, given his history of slavery and violence towards Native Americans. It’s not the first time that this statue has been targeted, either.

The head of the statue was similarly removed in 2006, while in 2015, the statue was splattered in red paint, along with the words “Black Lives Matter” spray painted on in black.

Last night,a Columbus statue was torn down, spray painted, set on fire and tossed in a lake in Richmond, Virginia.

Last Columbus Day, a statue of Columbus in Providence, Rhode Island was painted red with a sign placed under it reading “stop celebrating genocide.”

