City of Charleston declares State of Emergency ahead of Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials on Saturday issued a State of Emergency for the city in preparation for possible Hurricane Dorian impacts.

During a news conference via telephone, Charleston City Council passed a vote to issue the state of emergency declaration.

“The city is hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Charleston’s Mayor, John Tecklenburg said.

Currently, Charleston is operating at Operating Condition (OPCON) 2. The city has not made any evacuation decisions yet, nor announced any shelters opening. Storm water crews are working overtime draining flood prone areas in Charleston.

The Municipal Emergency Operations Center will be activated at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday and remain open as needed throughout the storm.

The city said they may have sandbags available Sunday morning for residents at certain locations, but will know for sure Sunday morning.

“While the exact path of Hurricane Dorian is still subject to change, this is a large, powerful storm, and we need to prepare for the worst, even as we hope for the best. With that in mind, we encourage citizens to take this time to prepare by coordinating with family members and gathering any needed emergency supplies,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

City officials will host another news conference Sunday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency earlier in the day Saturday and urged South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state.

The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan.

The declaration by the governor also authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.

