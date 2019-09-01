City of Charleston moves to OPCON 1, preparing for Hurricane Dorian

Breaking News Alert
CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Sunday moved to Operation Condition (OPCON) 1, which indicates full activation of the Municipal Emergency Operations Center and the highest state of emergency operations.

The city’s stormwater department is working to perform pre-storm preventative maintenance on storm drains and ditches, and has secured temporary pumps that will be staged in low-lying areas that are known to flood.

The Parks Department also began securing city buildings Sunday morning, including City Hall.

A limited number of free sand and bags will be available to residents to build their own sandbags. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels. Locations will be announced at a later time. There will be a limit of 10 bags per car.

The City of Charleston’s Citizen Services Desk is now staffed to answer questions about the city’s preparations for the storm: 843-724-7311.

For the latest updates on Hurricane Dorian, head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center.

