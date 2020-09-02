City of Conway opens cooling shelter ahead of extreme heat prediction

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway opened up a cooling shelter Wednesday afternoon ahead of rising temperatures across the area.
A cooling shelter has been opened in the lobby of the City of Conway Public Safety Building to help anyone in need of a cool place to avoid the extreme heat, according to the city.
The Conway Public Safety Building is located at 1600 9th Avenue, and is open 24/7 with a restroom available to the public.
To try to keep everyone safe during the pandemic, everyone who visits is required to wear a face covering.
To protect yourself from the extreme heat, it is recommended that you do the following:
- Stay hydrated
- Use sunscreen
- Wear light clothing
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Don’t leave people or pets in the car
